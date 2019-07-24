Environmental effort: Creek clean-up has been amazing

Rachel Willson is in favour of seeing Livingstone Council regulate the use of Fig Tree and Ross Creek by boat owners

Rachel Willson is in favour of seeing Livingstone Council regulate the use of Fig Tree and Ross Creek by boat owners Trish Bowman

RACHEL Willson has been working from her coffee business Ruby's Caravan based at Ross/Fig Tree Creek for the past 5 years and the changes she has seen in that time are vast.

Rachel is one of those in favour of seeing Livingstone Council regulate the use of Fig Tree Creek by Yeppoon boat owners.

"We have the most beautiful position on the Coast and the clean-up through the creek so far has been amazing,” Rachel said.

"A lot of work has been put in to clear the creek and surrounding areas of rubbish and abandoned vessels making it ascetically more pleasing and safer for recreational use.

"The problem we have here is the incident of vandalism and mindless disposal of rubbish creating a real safety hazard particularly for the children who come down here to fish and play.

"A lot of the wrecks have already been removed from the creek which is a vast improvement.

"I believe the council needs to work with the boat owners, most of whom do the right thing.

"If a vessel is functional and kept in sea worthy condition it is fine, it's the ones that have been left to rot and are no longer functional that are a problem.

"Regulating the use of the creek and shoreline is going to make the area better for everyone.”