Environmental impacts of tidal lagoon dumping unknown

Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last month.

ALMOST a fortnight after nine drums of waste were found illegally dumped in a tidal lagoon north of Yeppoon, the extent of the environmental impacts remain unknown.

The Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science on Monday could only confirm that an investigation was ongoing.

The drums, many with bungs removed and holes punctured in their tops, were removed by authorities from a waterway adjacent to Sandy Point Road on October 31 after being reported earlier that week.

The lagoons in this area are a breeding ground and home to numerous fish species including barramundi and feed into Fishing Creek, Corio Bay and Waterpark Creek.

The dumping sparked outrage among recreational anglers who frequent these waterways regularly.

“These lagoons flow back into creeks which are extremely sensitive marine ecosystems,” a witness to the dumping scene said.

“This is an area everyone enjoys, but it’s being ruined by a minority of fools.”

Another person expressed his frustration on social media saying: “What the f... is wrong with some people, this isn’t the average illegal dumping!

“Any information on who poisoned our local area of Corio Bay and the fish, crabs, birds etc that many locals live on, please report them.”

One of the men involved in the recovery and removal effort, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Yeppoon station officer Charlie Fenton, had previously said he believed the drums contained a paint-based resin/thinners product.

Mr Fenton said the Department of Environment had flown a drone over the area to assess environmental impacts.

The Department has not released information while its investigation is in progress.