A viral video has shown a vicious fight between two massive carpet pythons.

The footage captured by a Queensland snake wrangler showed two male carpet pythons caught in a mating fight in the bush, twisting their bodies and rearing up. The wrangler from Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher said the fights begin to happen as the weather warms up and can last for just a few minutes or for days.

"This often gets mistaken by members of the public as mating, when you see snakes twisted together like that," Tony from Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher said.

"What happens during the breeding season when the snakes are equally sized, they wrestle if there is a female nearby."

Picture: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

Picture: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

Picture: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

Tony said the snakes could spend days fighting during the mating season.



Tony said the snakes will engage in a number of different behaviours including standing up to "look big and tough" as well as wrestling until one of the snakes gives up.

"This can go on for minutes or days," he said. Tony said at the end of the season they often encounter snakes with broken teeth and scars from the fights. He said this process is "natural".

The wrangler explained viral videos of this behaviour often mistake males in combat as mating. He said mating is when snakes are "pulled up" next to each other and he described it as looking "almost sensual".

The video has been viewed more than 5200 times since it was shared live this morning. Dozens of commenters were stunned by the video and "brilliant" narration.

"So amazing to watch … Thankyou for sharing," one woman commented on the video.

"That's actually so damn cool," another said.

"Love your awesome knowledge mate," another said.

Originally published as Epic snake fight captured on camera