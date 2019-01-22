EPIC way to spend the holidays

TUCKED away in a industrial estate, with its spacious rooms and lofty ceilings, EPIC Studios Australia gives it students the chance to fly.

10-year-old Zali Thwaites has been doing aerial acrobatics for a year now.

"My favourite thing about aerial is all the cool tricks, especially the drops,” she said.

"Miss Bec has pushed me to get better and try new things.”

Austin Miles at EPIC studio Jann Houley

Miss Bec or Rebecca Skinner, who began performing at four years old, trained at the Vicki Davis Academy and was elected musical captain in her senior year at Rockhampton Grammar School.

She went on to nine years professional experience as a performer, choreographer and producer around Australia and the world.

Her most recent credits include Stiletto Entertainment & Holland America Cruise Lines and Princess Cruises (USA), Warner Bros. Movie World (Gold Coast, Australia), Pen2Stage Productions (Australia, Singapore, UAE & Philippines), Fame The Musical on the Gold Coast, and Bombshell's Burlesque

In 2014 Miss Skinner returned to Rockhampton and opened EPIC Studios Australia the next year to share her knowledge and experience with local up and coming dancers.

Emmerson Broomhall, Phoebe Lapthorn, Melissa Carrington, Ella Jamieson, Evelyn Barwick and Elizabeth Barwick at EPIC's contemporary workshop Jann Houley

"We provide students with a strong technical foundation teamed with a modern approach and vision,” she said.

"We also provide opportunities for local talent to perform and work in the industry both locally and abroad.

"There are classes at EPIC Studios for students who want to just take a class each week for fun all the way to those who wish to pursue a career in the performance industry.”

Catering for students from 18 months upwards, EPIC students include Baby Boppers, Itsy Bitsy Stars, Tiny Tots, Mini Movers and Tumble Bugs.

Paityn Spence, Abby Hutchings and Ella Coyne at EPIC studeio's acrobatics and aerial school holiday workshop Jann Houley

They can choose from jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, acrobatics, aerial, musical theatre, conditioning, stretch, technical foundations and cheerleading.

Locals children of all ages participated this week in a two-day school holiday workshop in the styles of acrobatics, aerial and contemporary dance.

Special guest instructors included Michael Hughes and Caitlin McMahon who also trained in Rockhampton before beginning a professional career which saw her perform in London's West End.