EPIRB leads rescue chopper to broken down boat

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a location about 50 miles north-east of Rockhampton around 7.30pm on Saturday.

After an EPIRB was activated over water, Rescue 300 successfully tracked the registered EPIRB and located a fishing vessel with three occupants onboard.

It is believed the vessel was experiencing mechanical issues which led to the boat being unable to navigate and be steered.

The search and rescue mission was a joint operation with Yeppoon Coastguard and the Australian Maritime Safety Organisation.

Rescue 300 helicopter stayed overhead the vessel until the Yeppoon Coast Guard had arrived.

The occupants of the stricken vessel received assistance from the Yeppoon Coast Guard upon arrival and was towed back to Rosslyn Bay.