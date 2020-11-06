EPISODE GUIDE: On The Frontline podcast

From the creator of Cowper, this is On The Frontline, a series that reveals the first-hand experiences of NSW Rural Fire volunteers during the Clarence Valley's horrific 2019 bushfire season.

Grafton Daily Examiner journalist Jenna Thompson takes listeners across the region to hear directly from those who risked their lives in order to protect their community.

New episode every Monday and Wednesday

Episode 1 | Between Life & Death

When Lawrence RFS captain Scott Campbell began his shift on the morning of November 8, 2019, he knew they were in for a difficult day. What he didn't expect was that in a few short hours, he'd be fighting for his life.

This episode will go live Monday, November 9

Listen below or visit our access guide

SHOW CREDITS

On the Frontline is created and produced by Jenna Thompson

Narration by Jenna Thompson

Main title theme by Erokia

Background music by:

Calpomatt &

James Longley

News footage courtesy of NBN News and Sky News Australia

A special thank you to all of our NSW Rural Fire volunteers for their extraordinary efforts and bravery in the 2019-2020 bushfire season.