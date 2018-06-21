Ergon Energy begins work on CQ town's $4 million upgrade

ERGON Energy Emerald has begun work on a $4 million upgrade at its substation to provide greater security of supply for customers in the town and surrounding areas.

As part of the Palaszczuk Government's 2018-19 State Budget, a capital program has been rolled out as part of a comprehensive energy package.

"The investment, will benefit existing customers and as the area experiences continued residential and commercial growth, will be increasingly important,'' Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

"The State Budget has allocated $2 million for the project, part of Energy Queensland's Energy Queensland's capital expenditure program of $1.461 billion for 2018-19.''

"Under the project, crews will replace all 16 protection relays and the circuit-breakers on two transformers to reduce the likelihood of customers experiencing power supply interruptions,” Dr Lynham said.

"This will replace the network monitoring equipment installed in 1988 and nearing the end of its serviceable life with equipment that meets modern standards.

"The work will also enable a 70MW solar farm on the outskirts of the Emerald town area to connect to the network, so it can export power into the grid.”

Dr Lynham said work on the project was ahead of schedule and the first phase should be completed in September and the second stage on target for completion in November next year.

Work will be completed without any impact on the power supply to customers.