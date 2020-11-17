Ergon Energy to update customers on outages

WITH storm season just around the corner, many customers could experience power outages.

Ergon Energy has provided a free power outage and restoration SMS notification service to inform customers of any outages.

The service would provide property owners with an SMS reminder five days before any planned power interruptions for network maintenance that happen at their address.

Ergon's executive general manager customer Michael Dart said the SMS service was ideal to help people plan their lives planned disruptions to power to their house, and inform them of unexpected interruptions to supply.

"At Ergon we know any power interruption can be inconvenient but these SMS notifications will allow you to better plan when outages occur," Mr Dart said.

"For example, when our crews have to carry out network maintenance and need to interrupt power we'll always send a notification via post at least four days beforehand, but people who have signed up for the SMS service will also get a text.

"When unexpected outages occur during events such as storms, we will send an SMS to affected customers and another text once power is restored.

"This allows customers to make other arrangements - they can leave their property when the outage occurs and return once they receive a text that power has been reconnected."

Ergon Energy customers who want to keep an eye on power issues in their area can check the outage finder for details.

To receive outage notifications register at Ergon.com.au/selfservice or phone 13 74 66.

Mr Dart said customers would need to have their latest electricity bill handy to answer a couple of questions.

