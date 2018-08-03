Ergon seeking 18 bright sparks with job market on the rise

ERGON Energy is seeking 18 young bright sparks in CQ as they recruit the next generation of power industry field and substation crews.

General Manager Operational Support, Jeff Green, said Ergon and Energex were offering 100 positions at 47 locations across the state, including 18 new roles in Central Queensland through a new apprenticeship recruitment campaign.

Mr Green said eight apprentices would be selected to start with Ergon in Rockhampton early in 2019, along with three in Gladstone and one each in Biloela, Blackwater, Clermont, Middlemount, Moura, Springsure and Yeppoon.

"Most apprenticeships are offered to local people so they can develop their skills while remaining in the community with their family and friends," Mr Green said.

Mr Green said this year's recruitment campaign would again aim to produce a diverse range of successful applicants, including a greater proportion of women and candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.

"The network businesses have a strong focus on being representative of the communities they serve, so I encourage people of all backgrounds, whether they are soon to complete Year 12 or are mature-aged, to consider applying for this great opportunity to learn a valuable trade," he said.

Mr Green said the apprenticeship intake demonstrated Ergon and Energex's commitment to ensuring they had the front-line staff required now and into the future to deliver a safe and reliable electricity supply to customers.

"The importance of having a highly trained workforce is evident from our response to natural disasters right across the state, when hundreds of crews work to restore power to communities impacted by cyclones, storms and floods," he said.

"Most of the crews working in those situations began their careers in the industry as apprentices, just like next year's intake will, and the value and reliance the community places on their work is clear for all to see."

The job market appears to be on the up in Rockhampton as the city comes through the dark days.

On popular job recruitment site Seek today, there were 635 jobs advertised in the Rockhampton region.

The site listed 167 high paying jobs where the successful applicant could earn between $100,000 and $200,000 a year.

The jobs included experienced haul truck and multi skilled operators at Mickala Group, diesel fitters and mining engineers at Downer and drill operators and shotfirers in the Bowen Basin.

Ergon Energy apprenticeships available vary by location and include electronics and communications technician, distribution linesperson, transmission linesperson, cable jointer, mechanical trade (diesel fitting) and electrician.

For more information or to apply, visit the Ergon website at ergon.com.au and click on the 'careers' tab.

Applications close at 11pm on August 20.