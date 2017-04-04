Ergon squashes power reconnection rumours

SUGGESTIONS of a power reconnection cost imposed by Ergon have created quite a bit of angst over the past few days, but the power company has assured us there is no truth to the stories.

Rumours were that Ergon would be charging each residence a reconnection fee after switching off individual houses before flood waters rose.

Accusations of profiteering were rife but corporate communications manager, Rod Rehbein has assured customers there is no truth to the rumour.

"I've heard those stories myself,” he said.

"But it's definitely not the case.

"I think there might be some confusion around premises where wiring and switchboards have been inundated with water.

"In those cases customers need a licensed electrical contractor to check the wiring and advise us it's safe to reconnect.

"But there's definitely no charge from Ergon.”