Erin McNaught recalls ‘misogynistic’ topless scandal

Fifteen years after a topless photo scandal almost jeopardised her modelling career, Erin McNaught has no regrets about the past.

The former Miss Universe Australia recently reflected on a 2006 media storm over topless photos which were published in a men's magazine and whether calls to have her stripped of her title were fair in hindsight.

"This is a tricky one. Obviously the misogynistic treatment of women is never ok, but times have changed," McNaught said after a Redoxon Immunity breakfast in Alexandria on Friday.

"If you look at any type of persecution throughout history, its perception within social constraints is ever evolving."

Model Erin McNaught pictured at The Grounds in Alexandria after hosting a Redoxon Immunity breakfast. Picture: David Swift

McNaught, who was in her early 20s at the time, sparked outrage and pageant judges and organisers previously called for the model to lose her title over the racy shots.

The scandal also earned her the nickname "McNaughty" in the media, which though unfortunate she managed to take in her stride.

"What was acceptable 20 years ago would be frowned upon or even illegal nowadays," she said.

"I personally never felt negative emotions in regards to those images. I had chosen to celebrate my body with the public and that is the key word. It's a woman's right to choose, and I chose to share it.

"Individual reactions by the public never upset me personally, but every woman is different and deserves the right to be treated with dignity and respect."

Erin McNaught poses for Zoo Weekly in 2006.

Now 39, McNaught has enjoyed a successful modelling career along with stints on Neighbours and reality TV shows SAS Australia and Dancing With The Stars.

She's also acquired an Instagram following of nearly 200,000, with whom she regularly shares fitness and wellness tips.

"The thought of what my future might look like is what motivates me. Not so much to 'stay in shape' but to be healthy," she said.

"I injured myself during SAS Australia, and again doing Dancing With The Stars, and these injuries really changed my life quite a lot. I'd gone from being extremely fit and healthy, to being quite debilitated, unable to lift my boys or even carry groceries.

"This made me realise how precious our health is and how much I'd been taking it for granted. I want to be a 'young old person,' not someone dependent on those around me for basic living. We need to look after ourselves now so we can live long, active lives.'

Erin and her husband Example have two sons together, Evander and Ennio.

McNaught recently celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with her husband Example (Elliot Gleave) and she said the secret to wedded bliss lies in communication.

"Communication, communication and more communication. That, and sharing jobs around the house," she said.

"Elliot and I talk through everything. How we're feeling, if we're stressed, if the other person has done something to upset you... it's a permanent open line as things change on a daily (even hourly) basis.

"The biggest mistake I think a lot of people make when they get married is they go, 'Oh, well I've met my soulmate, that's the hard work done!' Yet people are ever-evolving. Something you loved at the start of the relationship might be the thing that annoys the hell out of you now, and you have to address these things. Be open and honest. It might hurt their feelings initially, but if it's coming from the heart, then that has to be respected. Obviously it goes both ways, you have to be open to hearing some painful truths about your own behaviour too. Acknowledge each other, then make a plan of attack as to how to move forward and move on."

The couple are parents to two sons Evander and Ennio.

