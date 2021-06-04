Menu
Erin Molan has opened up about her father’s cancer battle.
News

Erin Molan opens up about family challenge

by Angie Raphael
4th Jun 2021 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:59 PM

Television presenter Erin Molan has opened up about her father’s prostate cancer prostate cancer battle, describing him as “tough as nails” since his diagnosis.

Ms Moland opened up on Today Extra about how Liberal senator Jim Molan’s diagnosis came six weeks ago after her older sister Sarah fought bowel cancer at the age of 27.

“It’s ridiculous, you almost think when that happens to your family you get a free ride for the rest of your life,” Ms Molan said.

“You think one of us has gone through stage three and four bowel cancer (so) the rest of us has to be OK — it doesn’t work like that.”

Erin Molan spoke about how her father had started chemotherapy. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Ms Molan said her father, a former Major-General, had received a couple of different forms of treatment so far and had just started chemotherapy.

“He’s a superstar. When it first happened, we all said as long as they say we have a plan — we have a treatment plan — then we can handle anything that’s thrown at us as long as they give us hope,” she said.

Jim Molan has been described as ‘superstar’ during his prostate cancer battle. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
“I don’t think I would have functioned had they not.

“He goes into the room where they do the chemo and there are people so much more worse off than him.

“That is his attitude. He’s tough as nails. I’m sure he’s keeping a lot from us. Dad’s very stoic.

“From the outset he’s just getting on with it which is what he does. We’re very proud of him. He’s incredible.”

Originally published as Erin Molan opens up about family challenge

