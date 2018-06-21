Dad killed son, then watched AFL final

Matthew Kyle Fisher-Turner was stabbed to death by his own father. Picture: Facebook

A PENSIONER who admitted stabbing his son to death but argued self defence, claiming the 23-year-old was violent and abusive, has been found guilty of murder.

The body of Matthew Kyle Fisher-Turner was uncovered in the backyard of his family's Perth home in late October 2016 after his father Ernest Albert Fisher, 67, confessed to detectives and told them it was there.

He'd initially claimed his son was "over east" but came clean after one-and-a-half hours of questioning.

The Supreme Court of WA heard Fisher stabbed his son with two sharp knives, puncturing a lung and aorta, about four weeks before the police interview.

The family had been unravelling since the death of its matriarch in 2014, and two of the other children, Joshua Douglas Fisher-Turner and Hannah Jayde Fisher-Turner, also said Matthew had been violent and aggressive.

The court heard the final straw was when Matthew insisted on borrowing his father's car, which triggered an argument because Fisher wanted to drive to friends to watch the AFL grand final.

After the killing, he started digging a grave in the rear garden, then left the house to watch the match, leaving it up to Joshua to bury his brother, while Hannah helped carry the body outside on a ladder.

Hannah and Joshua were both convicted of being accessories to murder.