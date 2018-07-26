Ernie the Border Collie up against national working dogs

GOOD BOY: Ernie the Border Collie working dog and his owner, Simon Clarke, from Bauhinia Downs, will be competing in the 2018 Cobber Challenges.

CENTRAL Queensland border collie Ernie will go through the ultimate test of next month.

Ernie is one of 12 working farm dogs from six states that will compete in the 2018 Cobber Challenge.

Each dog is required to wear a GPS tracker which will track their speed, distance and duration over a three-week period from August 31 to September 2.

The daily activity will be scored each day and the points will be accumulated based on the data to determine who takes home the trophy.

Ernie will compete against one other Queensland working dog from Kingaroy. Two teams each represent South Australia, Tasmania, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

Ernie lives on Spotswood Park in Bauhinia Downs, 70kms from Moura towards Rolleston, with his owner, Simon Clark, who is the overseer of the property.

Simon, 30, applied for the challenge last year and was unsuccessful but this time around he received good news.

He entered as a way to shine a bit of light on how much work farm dogs do on the land.

"They do quite a lot,” he said.

Ernie is just on two-and-a-half years old and was raised by Simon from a pup.

Simon, who grew up in Taroom until he was seven, moved to Gatton and then Toowoomba for high school.

He returned to the bush around 2006 and has been at Spotswood Park for six years.

Taking a bit of knowledge from everyone, Simon learnt some dog training skills from various people including Trevor Teffmann, Gavin Carr and his brother Matthew.

"I just went to some dog schools and talked to a lot of people and figured out what direction I wanted to head in,” he said.

"Talked to a lot of people and worked it out from there.”

The number one key in training a dog is having patience. It is important to "just let things happen”.

"Don't try to force things,” Simon said.

It is helpful to have a goal in mind.

"Just work out what you are trying to achieve and how you are going to do it,” Simon said.

Ernie is used for weaner breaking, mustering, moving cattle and yarding cattle up for trucking.

Simon says he is a very useful dog who will do whatever he is asked.

What makes him so different from other dogs that Simon has worked with is his willingness to please.

"He is always trying to do the right thing, he wants to be your mate, he wants you to praise him,” Simon said.

"Some dogs are just their own, they do what they are told because they have to, but if you ask Ernie to do something he will do it and he will do it right because he wants to make you happy.

"He is a really nice dog to have around.”

Simon is feeling quietly confident about the competition.

He said it will be interesting to see how Ernie stacks up with the other dogs in the competition.

"It is pretty rare to put your dog up against other dogs across the states... to see where we stand from dogs across Western Australia,” Simon said.

"How we compare to working with sheep, dogs working different operations, sheep dogs might be faster.”