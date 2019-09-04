Ernst was left alone with alleged victim, court hears

Kenneth Ralph Ernst (right) leaves Maroochydore Court House on day two of a District Court trial. Mr Ernst has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a girl 18 years his junior, when she was aged 13 to 17. Photo Contributed.

A MOTHER told a court alleged child abuser Kenneth Ralph Ernst, 60, had opportunity to be alone with her daughter during some periods he is accused of molesting her.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Marks called the complainant's mother, three friends and her ex-partner of 10 years to give evidence during day two of a Maroochydore District Court trial.

Mr Ernst pleaded not guilty to 15 charges which allege he sexually abused a girl 18 years his junior when she was aged 13 to 17 in 1990 to 1994.

Video evidence was played to court which confirmed the mother was present at some locations and during time periods of the alleged abuse.

She told the court Mr Ernst and her daughter could have been alone for at least 45 minutes during a visit to Great Keppel Island in the 1990s.

The alleged victim claims the majority of the sexual assaults happened while visiting The Keppels.

The mother told the court the pair were alone together for at least 45 minutes on a separate occasion when he is alleged to have touched her breasts.

The mother said her daughter reported the alleged abuse to her about four years ago before she filed a police report, but not at the time.

She said her daughter claimed Mr Ernst touched her between the legs while she played a computer game, and he embraced her at a wake.

A former high school friend told the court when she and the complainant were teenagers, the complainant told her she was having sex with Mr Ernst.

The complainant's ex-partner said the complainant had made disclosures about alleged abuse about two weeks after they met.

Defence barrister Peter Mylne claimed the complainant had falsely accused her ex-partner, the witness, of raping her.

The witness said she was not aware of such allegations, until she read her signed police statement she had made which "jogged her memory".

The crown will call its final two witnesses when the trial resumes on Wednesday.