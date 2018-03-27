Erosion control and a closer look at paddock grass

LOOKING CLOSER: Jarrod Deguara has found new ways to control erosion and monitor his feed thanks to an FBA program.

LOOKING CLOSER: Jarrod Deguara has found new ways to control erosion and monitor his feed thanks to an FBA program.

JARROD Deguara is a grazier on his 6070ha property located 75km southwest of Nebo, near Mackay.

"We run a brahman and brangus herd,” he said.

"When I was a kid my dad started out with herefords and then went on to putting brahman bulls over them.”

Mr Deguara is one of many landholders in Central Queensland who took part in the Fitzroy Basin Association's Reef Trust 1 program.

The program taught the landholders how to better look at the feed in their paddocks and how to control erosion.

"One of the biggest things I learnt throughout the course was you don't have to do things the same way your old man has always done it and it's OK to do things differently,” he said.

"Erosion control is really important because without the land we've got nothing.

"If we don't start taking care of the land now, I won't have anything to pass on to my kids in the future.”

Mr Deguara has participated in other courses and workshops in the past.

"I did a little program through them when a friend of ours worked at FBA,” he said.

"Then this one came up and my wife said 'you should do this program', so I had a look at it and was interested so I jumped on board with it.”

As well as erosion control, Mr Deguara learned how to better control his paddocks, which has resulted in reduced costs.

"It allowed me to learn some good tools to be able to adjust stock rates,” he said.

"I can monitor and record my feed, so I can say 'OK I've got 100 days left in this paddock' and then I can decide when I need to do something about it and what I need to do, or I can say that paddock has too many cows in it I need to take some out.

"It's really taught me more about being hands-on with the grass side of things, and even though I might not run as many cattle in a paddock, at least I know I'm getting the most out of it and the feed is there for them.”

Mr Deguara said he'd noticed a change in his property compared to what it was three years ago.

"We're lucky to have a quarry next to us, so they'll give us some rock they aren't going to use,” he said.

"We use the rock to fill in the space and then we fill it with mud to keep it there and the grass starts to grow through again, and it's as if the erosion was never there to begin with.”

After attending the course, Mr Deguara said he was keen to learn more methods to combat erosion.

"I want to learn a few more ways to control it other than getting the rock and filling the holes,” he said.

"Maybe even look at contour banking some steeper country.”