Erratic CQ driver lands on his roof then lands in court

FACING JUSTICE: A reckless driver was handed a significant penalty yesterday for endangering himself and others on the road. ER09

NO MATTER how fast or erratically Kerrod Neil Ferguson drove down the Burnett Highway between Mount Morgan and Dululu, he couldn't outrun his personal demons.

Addressing Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, Police Prosecutor Constable David Longhurst said Ferguson's February 2 road trip was conducted at high speeds, punctuated by reckless overtaking.

It came to a dramatic conclusion around 12.30pm, 20km west of Mount Morgan when Ferguson lost traction on a bend in the road, veering to opposite side of the road, narrowly missing oncoming traffic, before tearing through a wire fence and flipping his vehicle onto its roof.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 52-year-old suffering only minor injuries but drowsy, irritable, with slow reactions, slurred speech and constricted bloodshot pupils.

They discovered a used drug pipe in his car and further testing detected drugs in his system.

He pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care, drug driving, possessing a utensil and failure to appear.

Representing himself, Ferguson told Magistrate Jeff Clarke he had ongoing physical and mental health issues leading to his offending and he was now seeking the medical assistance to treat the conditions.

Magistrate Clarke said Ferguson was very fortunate he didn't suffer significant injuries, lose his life or kill someone else.

He noted Ferguson's lack of criminal and traffic history in sentencing - imposing a total of $2,500 in fines, and a 12 month licence disqualification, with convictions recorded.