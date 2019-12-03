Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service, QPS,. Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Police Service, QPS,. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Erratic driver evades police in CBD

Jack Evans
3rd Dec 2019 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of a blue Honda hatchback has allegedly evaded police following an attempted intercept in Rockhampton.

Police activated lights and sirens in Alma Lane but the male Honda driver allegedly immediately accelerated and sped away at high speed on the wrong side of the road in the North Street area.

A male passenger was also in the car. The incident happened about 1.20pm.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

queensland police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL 2019: Yeppoon seniors stun on the red carpet

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: Yeppoon seniors stun on the red carpet

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Yeppoon State High School 2019 formal red carpet.

        WATCH: Yeppoon musician up for three Golden Guitars

        premium_icon WATCH: Yeppoon musician up for three Golden Guitars

        Sport ‘It’s nice to be in the running again. It’s voted by your peers and people that...

        SENTENCE: Funeral paid for with mate’s drug money

        premium_icon SENTENCE: Funeral paid for with mate’s drug money

        News Yeppoon drug dealer reveals plan to spend cash to undercover police officer.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire danger rating downgraded

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire danger rating downgraded

        News Firefighters work around the clock to contain multiple blazes in Central...