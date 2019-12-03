Erratic driver on wrong side of road evades police in CBD

THE driver of a blue Honda hatchback has allegedly evaded police following an attempted intercept in Rockhampton.

Police activated lights and sirens in Alma Lane but the male Honda driver allegedly immediately accelerated and sped away at high speed on the wrong side of the road in the North Street area.

A male passenger was also in the car. The incident happened about 1.20pm.

