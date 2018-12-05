Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEFENDANT: Levi Brown, 25, faced Mackay Magistrates Court. pleaded guilty to 17 charges. But 14 other charges were struck out.
DEFENDANT: Levi Brown, 25, faced Mackay Magistrates Court. pleaded guilty to 17 charges. But 14 other charges were struck out. Facebook
Crime

Escape accused pleads guilty to 17 charges, but 14 dropped

Luke Mortimer
by
5th Dec 2018 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY man accused of escaping from prison while out working in the community has pleaded guilty to 17 charges, including burglary, failing to stop for police and multiple car thefts.

However, 14 charges which were levelled against Levi James Brown were struck out in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, including arson, when the 25-year-old appeared over videolink from prison.

The dismissal of charges came after successful case conferencing with the prosecution by defence lawyer Phillip Moore.

No plea has been entered to the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Brown's case was adjourned to December 14, when he was due to be sentenced on the 17 charges.

capricorn correctional centre levi james brown mackay court mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Yeppoon dancer to perform with Queensland Ballet next week

    Yeppoon dancer to perform with Queensland Ballet next week

    News 'Even his ballet examiner said 'he's got something that little boy', now Charlie will appear on stage in The Nutcracker

    Rocky cleans up after severe thunderstorm overnight

    premium_icon Rocky cleans up after severe thunderstorm overnight

    News GALLERY: At least one home badly damaged by falling tree

    'Teacher's Pet' case: Chris Dawson denied bail

    premium_icon 'Teacher's Pet' case: Chris Dawson denied bail

    Crime Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Local Partners