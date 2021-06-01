Menu
A man has escaped from a Bathurst correctional facility as police warn the public not to approach the man if they see him.
News

Escaped prisoner on the loose

by Anton Nilsson
1st Jun 2021 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:50 PM

Police have warned the public not to approach a man who has escaped from a NSW jail.

Alan Piper, 61, was last seen wearing prison greens and allegedly escaped Bathurst Correctional Centre on the Mid-Western Highway about noon on Tuesday.

He was last seen about an hour beforehand.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Alan Piper, an inmate who escaped from a Bathurst jail. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire
Police officers are searching for Mr Piper, who is 184cm tall with brown eyes, grey hair and a grey beard.

Police have urged the public to get in touch if Mr Piper is spotted, but said locals should not approach him.

Originally published as Escaped prisoner on the loose

