Escaped prisoner on the run in Queensland

POLICE are hunting an escaped prisoner in Townsville.

Geoffrey John Campbell was reported missing from the Townsville Correctional Centre Farm about 7.20am.

He was last sighted at 4am and failed to turn up at a headcount.

Multiple police crews are searching for the man.

Campbell is serving nine months for the sell, possess and use of prohibited weapons and explosives.

He is described as 175cm tall, with a light build, fair complexion, hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Body Markings include:

Back: Skull on upper right shoulder.

Chest: Letters k.a. on the left-side.

Left arm: Dragon and sword on upper left outer arm, 'a' on the inner upper arm, celtic markings, strange days on the upper arm, inner letter 'a'.

Right arm: "maryjanetyler" on the inner forearm, 2x birds, tribal band on the bicep.

Right hand: Scar on the thumb.

Right leg: Star on the inner ankle.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.