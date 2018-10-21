Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Escaped prisoner on the run in Queensland

by TESS IKONOMOU
21st Oct 2018 11:20 AM

POLICE are hunting an escaped prisoner in Townsville.

Geoffrey John Campbell was reported missing from the Townsville Correctional Centre Farm about 7.20am.

Geoffrey John Campbell was reported missing from the Townsville Correctional Centre Farm.
Geoffrey John Campbell was reported missing from the Townsville Correctional Centre Farm.

He was last sighted at 4am and failed to turn up at a headcount.

Multiple police crews are searching for the man.

Campbell is serving nine months for the sell, possess and use of prohibited weapons and explosives.

He is described as 175cm tall, with a light build, fair complexion, hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Body Markings include:

  • Back: Skull on upper right shoulder.
  • Chest: Letters k.a. on the left-side.
  • Left arm: Dragon and sword on upper left outer arm, 'a' on the inner upper arm, celtic markings, strange days on the upper arm, inner letter 'a'.
  • Right arm: "maryjanetyler" on the inner forearm, 2x birds, tribal band on the bicep.
  • Right hand: Scar on the thumb.
  • Right leg: Star on the inner ankle.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Related Items

editors picks escapee manhunt prison qps

Top Stories

    High stakes romance at Rocky's Caulfield Cup Day

    premium_icon High stakes romance at Rocky's Caulfield Cup Day

    News Shock proposal comes up a winner after 36-hour trip from South Africa

    The race is not over in Wentworth: Landry reflects on result

    premium_icon The race is not over in Wentworth: Landry reflects on result

    Politics What does the result mean for Capricornia?

    • 21st Oct 2018 1:20 PM
    RGS win first round of U18 T20 competition

    premium_icon RGS win first round of U18 T20 competition

    News ROCKHAMPTON Grammar defeats Brothers in inaugural T20

    • 21st Oct 2018 1:00 PM
    Multiple people injured after car smashes into tree

    Multiple people injured after car smashes into tree

    Breaking Paramedics had only expected to find two patients at the CQ location

    • 21st Oct 2018 12:14 PM

    Local Partners