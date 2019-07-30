Escapee Update: Police confirm escapee was in car get away

Police are wanting to speak to this woman who was seen at the scene of a getaway.

Police are wanting to speak to this woman who was seen at the scene of a getaway. Queensland Police

1.30PM: Rockhampton police have confirmed one of the passengers seen in a blue Mazda 323 at 2am matched the description of Capricorn Correctional Centre escapee Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleagiga.

The car, which belongs to a known associate of the escapee, was seen at a service station at the intersection of High and Musgrave Streets in Berserker this morning, containing two male passengers and one female.

When police identified one of the passengers as matching Mr Tiaaleagiga's appearance, they turned on their lights and tried to intercept the vehicle.

However, the car evaded police and sped away at high speeds.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said he believes Mr Tiaaleagiga is still within Rockhampton, and police are trying to locate the owner of the vehicle.

Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a woman seen on the service station's CCTV cameras prior to the get away.

"Secondly any person who knows our escapee contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police immediately,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

"Any person who is assisting this male person is committing an offence. If you are assisting this male person, think really carefully about your actions because you could be becoming quite embroiled in what's occurring,”

"Any offences committed in aiding a person who has escaped lawful custody could carry a term of imprisonment. We know he must be getting some assistance from the public.

"If further offences are committed they will look at being a party to those offences and we will look at the involvement of all persons involved.”

Police are currently following a couple of leads regarding stolen vehicles around the area and another possible evasion of police, but have not had any other positive identifications of the escapee.

A tip about a sighting near Gracemere is also being investigated and Det Snr Sgt Peachy is encouraging more members of the public to reach out about any sightings.

"Every enquiry that comes in, we take with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

"We will continue to speak to relatives and none associates (of Mr Tiaaleagiga) and will continue until this person is taken into custody.

"I would like to reiterate to persons who might know him to please contact police straight away.

"Given he was found with a loaded weapon in his pants when he was taken into custody on Friday morning, we have very serous concerns in regards to safety.”

Det Snr Sgt made a direct plea to Mr Tiaaleagiga.

"If you're out there Dylan and you're hearing this, we'd like you to think about your actions,” he said.

"Hand yourself in to the nearest police station immediately and let's end this matter without any further incident.”

Mr Tiaaleagiga is currently wanted on a return to prison warrant and an arrest warrant.

"The offences are not too far gone for him at the moment,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

POLICE want to speak to a woman in relation to Capricorn Correctional Centre escapee Lui Tiaaleaiga, who escaped police custody on July 27.

Just before 2am this morning, officers attempted to intercept a blue Mazda 323 at a service station at the intersection of High and Musgrave Streets in Berserker.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and drove away at high speed southbound along Musgrave St.

Two male occupants and one female passenger were seen inside the car.

Police have released CCTV stills of a woman who entered the service station and purchased items prior to the incident.

Police are urging anyone who recognises this car to come forward. Queensland Police

Police are asking anyone who recognises the Mazda with the Queensland registration 520XFE or who knows the woman in the images to come forward.

Anyone who sights Mr Taaleaiga (otherwise known as Dylan) is asked to phone 000 immediately and not approach him.