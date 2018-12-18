Menu
Police had earlier released images of two prisoners allegedly on the run.
Crime

Escapees: One found, one on the run

by Thomas Morgan
18th Dec 2018 11:07 AM

ONE of two women who escaped a correctional facility in Brisbane on Saturday has handed herself into police.

Chloe Peterson remains unaccounted for.
A 26-year-old woman handed herself into Bundaberg Police Station yesterday and is due to face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today on one count of escape by person in lawful custody.

On Saturday, her and another woman, known as 27-year-old Chloe Peterson, broke out of the Helana Jones Community Correctional Centre in Albion. The centre is described as "low-security" and is designed for keeping low-risk prisoners.

Police are asking anyone with information about Ms Peterson's whereabouts to come forward, and to not approach her if she is seen in public.

A Queensland Police Service statement described Ms Peterson as "having an olive complexion, is about 160cm tall, is of a large build with dark brown hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on both arms and her right leg".

