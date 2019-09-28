Menu
New Zealander Kathy Irving has been travelling around Australia during the winter months.
New Zealander Kathy Irving has been travelling around Australia during the winter months.
Escaping cold NZ winter by chasing the sunshine

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
WHEN escaping the cold of the New Zealand winter, a visit to the Fraser Coast is a must.

This is Kathy Irving's third visit to the region, with the delights of Maryborough luring Kathy and her husband back each time they visit.

The couple travelled to Australia earlier this year, but then had to head home for a short time.

That didn't stop them from returning and having their holiday.

Starting in New South Wales, the couple attended the camel races in Tara before heading to the warmth of the Queensland coast.

Currently staying at the Alan and June Brown carpark, the couple also loves staying at the Doonvilla RV Park at Maryborough Airport, operated by the local football club.

Kathy said she liked knowing money spent at the site supported kids in sport.

