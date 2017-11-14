Escarpment home breaks record sale price for Toowoomba

AN EXQUISITE, resort-style home perched on Toowoomba's south-eastern escarpment has sold for $3.6 million, a record price for residential property in the city.

Known as Mauna View, 8 McStay St in Middle Ridge settled on Thursday.

It broke the previous record residential sale of $3.5 million, set in 2006 with the sale of 23 Nelson St, Middle Ridge.

Mauna View, Middle Ridge, has sold for $3.6 million. Contributed

The sale was handled by Toowoomba City Realty principal Michael Teahan, who confirmed the sale price.

He said the buyer - a rural family - came to him looking for a new home about three months ago.

"It's a sensational home and yeah, it's nice to have been a part of the sale," he said.

Mr Teahan said both the buyer and seller wished to remain anonymous.

Mauna View was built over a two-year period and completed in 2011 and has won numerous awards, in addition to being the only house in Toowoomba to be awarded national house of the year in the history of the Master Builders Australia awards.

Designed by world-renowned Noosa architect Paul Clout, the owner's brief to the architect was to create a resort-like residence that reflected the influences of tropical Queensland, Asian and South Pacific architecture.

The home is spread out over three wings, which are linked by a series of floor-to-ceiling curved glass windows and a sandstone bridge that crosses two ponds that run through the house.

Natural elements such as timber, sandstone, travertine, marble and New Zealand schist stone have been used extensively throughout the home.

All up, 52 tonnes of imported, stacked schist stone was used throughout the house, with each piece individually shaped and hand laid by two stonemasons over a period of 18 months.

Mauna View sits on 0.4ha and consists of five bedrooms, a guest bedroom, four bathrooms, four living areas, sitting room, study, separate chef's kitchen, two double garages, 25m wet edge swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and four outdoor living areas.

Both Mr Teahan and valuer Daniel Gibson, director of Taylor Byrne, said the sale would inject confidence into the high-end residential market.

"Previous to this, because nothing has transacted at that level for a while, there's always been an unknown price ceiling for the Toowoomba market," Mr Gibson said.

"This probably still isn't the limit, but it takes us back to a point where we have some evidence that people are happy to spend in the mid $3 millions on a home in Toowoomba on the escarpment."

Mr Teahan said there was "no doubting" there would be considerably more homes sold in the upper echelons of the market off the back of the sale.