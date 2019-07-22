Essay prize judge: 'we want to hear what makes CQ tick'

The 2017 winner of the inaugural Lorna McDonald Essay Prize, Amanda Goodwin cycling along Port Curtis Road near Woolwash Lagoon which was the subject of her writing.

WRITERS from as far as Adelaide have already submitted their entries for the Central Queensland's 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize which recently opened for applications.

There's no wonder authors have "jotted for joy” as this year's prize has doubled to $2000 for whoever best explored an aspect of the life and landscape of Central Queensland.

A runner-up amount of $500 will also be offered, which helps to encourage more writers to showcase their work.

Arts Central Queensland's annual competition (which is free to enter) is open to essays of 3000 to 5000 words which can delve into our history, art, science, lifestyle and residents.

Prize coordinator, Mark Svendsen said they expected a greater number of entries this year.

Meanwhile, judge Roger McDonald (Lorna's son) said they were on the hunt for hidden, under-represented and overlooked voices of the region.

"Looking out across the paddock on a beautiful morning, it is so easy to take many aspects of the environment for granted; the underlying geology, the hydrology, the bird life, the Aboriginal history to name but a few,” he said.

"We want to hear all of what makes Central Queensland tick.”

The essay prize celebrates late author Lorna McDonald's achievements which includes collecting, interpreting, recording and writing the region's history.

Applications are open until September 30 and must be submitted online through the Arts Central Queensland website.

For more information, contact Mark Svendsen on 0497 815 425.