Bombers, Giants in trade standoff over Shiel

RIVAL clubs including Carlton are closely monitoring a standoff between Essendon and Greater Western Sydney over a deal for Dylan Shiel.

GWS is adamant it wants two first round picks for Shiel - a request the Bombers are refusing to entertain.

Shiel, 25, who is contracted to the Giants for next year, nominated Essendon over Carlton as his preferred destination early last week in a closely run contest.

Melbourne clubs are well aware of the stalled negotiations and have stayed in contact with GWS officials about making an unlikely last-ditch play for Shiel.

Despite facing a salary cap squeeze, GWS also believes it could find a way to keep the 135-gamer on its list next year if a fair trade cannot be reached.

The Giants want Essendon's pick No.9 in this year's draft and next year's first rounder, likely to be a selection in the teens.

GWS believe Collingwood's willingness to offer two first-round picks for Adam Treloar in 2015 demonstrates its demands for Shiel are not too high.

Because he is contracted to the Giants for 2019, the expansion club is confident it holds the whip hand in the Shiel negotiations.

The Bombers have until 8.30pm on Wednesday to strike a deal, with the two clubs scheduled to meet again this afternoon.

GWS list boss Jason McCartney said today there is more to play out.

"I found it fascinating waking up yesterday reading the Herald Sun and I just thought, 'The trade period must have finished'. It's just really interesting reading a double-page spread on a contracted player who has a year to run, and a deal hasn't been done," he said at the PWC Connors Sports breakfast.

"We've put what we think is fair and reasonable (to Essendon). I don't go into specifics, it's been talked about out in media circles so hopefully we'll have further conversations today."

A contingent of Blues officials including list boss Stephen Silvagni, coach Brendon Bolton and football boss Brad Lloyd, flew Shiel on a private jet to Noosa two weeks ago as part of a bold presentation to convince him to come to Princes Park.

Billionaire club powerbroker Bruce Mathieson and footy director Chris Judd also attended the Noosa meeting.

Hawthorn and St Kilda were also chasing Shiel.

In a statement released last week after Shiel picked Essendon, a GWS spokesman said: "The Giants are prepared to discuss potential trade options with the Bombers that sees an appropriate return for the club.

"Dylan is contracted to the Giants for the 2019 season and he will remain a Giant should a suitable trade not be reached."