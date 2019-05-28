Woosha waves away Lloyd criticism

Essendon and John Worsfold are under pressure. Pic: AAP

ESSENDON coach John Worsfold says it's too early to make a call on his time at the Bombers.

Speaking after club great Matthew Lloyd questioned Worsfold's tenure - saying "(Worsfold) needs to be under pressure and they should look at other options" - the premiership coach defended his role.

The injury-ravaged Bombers slipped to 12th on the AFL ladder after Saturday night's loss to Richmond and face an uphill battle to play finals in 2019.

"It's fair for Lloyd. If that's what he feels," Worsfold said on Tuesday..

Earlier this week Lloyd was critical of Worsfold, saying he was "under enormous pressure" after a disappointing start to the season.

Worsfold compared his situation to what Richmond coach Damien Hardwick and Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley faced in recent years.

"People wanted them sacked after a number of years and those people were wrong," he said.

"It wasn't ridiculous to think that, but they were wrong."

Worsfold also confirmed the extent of Jake Stringer and Dylan Shiel's hamstring injuries.

Stringer will miss a couple of weeks, while Shiel's scans showed minimal damage, meaning he is slight chance to take on the struggling Blues this weekend.

Zach Merrett (left) consoles hamstrung teammate Dylan Shiel. Pic: AFL Photos

Worsfold said Shiel will have to prove his fitness throughout the week but would not be risked.

Stringer and Shiel both completed some light running and didn't join the main group's training session.

Despite the mounting injury list, Worsfold also said expectations for the group hadn't changed and their focus for the weekend was to put together a consistent performance.

"This year we are aiming to play finals," he said.

"Basically, we just have to go out and play our best footy and play the way we want to play."

Essendon, 4-6, take on Carlton, 1-9, at the MCG on Sunday afternoon in a must-win clash if the Bombers want to stay in the hunt for a top-eight finish.