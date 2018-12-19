Estuary fishing prime time

THE weather is still causing some rough weather out wide and will continue to be a major factor this week with lots of wind and rain forecast which will stop any offshore fishing trips.

For the estuary, the rains that are forecast are just what is needed as the fish breed and rivers and streams get a much-needed flush out, it's an important cycle for the local systems and great news for fisherman.

Species to target this Christmas holidays on the Capricorn Coast will be grunter, flathead, whiting, mangrove jack, fingermark and salmon.

All these species are on offer in our creek systems from Corio to the Fitzroy.

Some tips for fishing this holidays use local fresh bait either caught yourself or from a local tackle shop.

Remember, fresh is best; mullet fillets are my favourite bait and cut into different sizes you can target just about any fish.

Yabbies are great for whiting you will find them at places like the Causeway and Coorooman Creek mouth.

Fresh local prawns rigged also are a great bait.

The mud crabs have been stirred up by the rain and will be a good target leading up to Christmas.

Some have been caught up deep in gutters and others will be moving out of the creek mouths.

To find the crabs you may need to move your pots regularly and then work a smaller area once you find them.

The Capricorn coast has a wide variety of fishing charter services available targeting different species.

If you have visitors this Christmas holidays or would like to go yourself, give the local fishing charters a call they will put you onto the fish.

If you would like to get your photo in the Mirror's Angler page post your photo to CQ Fishing Brag Page on Facebook also like the page, include the name of the angler and a description of how you caught the fish.

I wish you all safe fishing, safe boating and a very happy festive season.