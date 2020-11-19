Etheridge found guilty of attempted murder, again

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been twice convicted of attempting to murder a woman when he hit her twice in the head with a hammer.

Noa Ronnie Etheridge, 26, was sentenced to 15 years’ jail in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton today after a jury found him guilty of the attempted murder of Kerry Gittins in her Koongal home in 2018.

The trial was the result of a successful appeal of Etheridge’s first trial and attempted murder conviction for the crime in March 2019.

Etheridge challenged the jury’s guilty verdict in the Court of Appeal, arguing that the judge had reminded the jury of the Crown’s case during his summing up but not the defence counsel’s case, which could have affected his chance of acquittal.

Etheridge had taken a cocktail of drugs when he went to Ms Gittins’ house and pretended he needed water for his son before smashing her over the head with a hammer, leaving her with multiple skull and cheek fractures and broken teeth.

Etheridge, who was already on parole for the hit-and-run death of 17-year-old Jamal Lawton, then stole her wallet and car.

Today’s 15-year prison term means Etheridge will be eligible to apply for parole in 12 years.

