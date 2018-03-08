Menu
LIFE CHANGE: Etup is Rockhampton's latest sushi venue.
Business

Etup Rocky! 'Best sushi in town' hits Stockland

Steph Allen
by
8th Mar 2018 6:01 AM

LEO LIU was a mechanical engineer before he decided to make a huge life transition and begin work as a sushi restaurant owner.

Mr Liu, 38, opened his own privately-run sushi restaurant last week, Etup, in the Stockland Rockhampton complex.

When the "mining industry” market began to decrease in size and the amount of jobs began to dwindle, Mr Liu took matters into his own hands.

"It's doing something for ourselves where we work hard and organise the time to suit our time frame so I think it's better than work,” Mr Liu said of his new profession.

"We love cooking and we've got a lot of loyal customers who all like our sushi so it's very happy to hear customers say "you're the best sushi in town and it's very delicious”.

"It's good to hear that. The feeling is pretty good.”

Etup is Rockhampton's latest sushi venue.
Mr Liu moved to Rockhampton from China in 2009 and five years ago began working at Gold Sushi.

However, after decided to step away from the franchise world, Mr Liu decided to set about renovating the site and gave it the new name, Etup.

"There's a new front now, we redesigned it with more space, and it looks new and different than before,” he said.

"We have kept the good products from before but have added more... we have gluten free sushi rolls.

"We added a hot bar here too because it's popular in this centre and we might do some juice and drinks later.”

Mr Liu said the reason sushi is so popular is how "healthy” and convenient it is.

