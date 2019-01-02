Cummings unearths potential cups star

Jockey Craig Williams rides Etymology to victory in the Bagot Handicap. Pic: AAP

ETYMOLOGY has emerged as a potential major cups contender for James Cummings after the fallen star continued a mid-career revival with victory in the Bagot Handicap (2800m).

Vilified as a non-winner after a three-year-old season which featured second placings in the Victoria and SA Derbies as well as the VRC St Leger, Etymology endured a long stint in the wilderness.

But after James Cummings' decision to stretch the six-year-old out beyond 2500m, Etymology has flourished.

His winning margin in the Listed Bagot was a gaping five lengths - and could have been more had Craig Williams decided to release his stranglehold.

It was a similar story at his previous start, when Etymology beat similarly modest opposition over 2500m.

Williams, who lauded Cummings' handling of the gelding, was impressed.

"Even on the way to the gates, I could just feel his confidence," Williams said.

"He just oozed it, he just towed me around. You could feel that confidence.

Craig Williams was all smiles after Etymology demolished his rivals. Pic: AAP

"He loves this track and always runs well here."

The Adelaide Cup in May looms as a possible target for Cummings.

Meanwhile, exciting German import Schabau prompted comparisons with 2007 Melbourne Cup winner Efficient after victory in the George Watson Handicap (2000m).

Trainer Robert Hickmott, who guided Green Moon and Almandin to Melbourne Cup triumphs for Macedon Lodge, says Schabau has similar long capacity to Efficient, who was also raced by Lloyd Williams.

Etymology was eased up over the final stages. Pic: AAP

"He's the only horse I've ever seen with a lung capacity close to Efficient," Hickmott said.

"He's an absolute freak in the lungs so, that will take him a long way in his racing career."

Hickmott hopes the lightly-raced European can progress to November's Melbourne Cup.

Schabau missed the spring carnival because he was unable to secure a place in the Werribee quarantine station, instead acclimatising at the Mickelham centre where there are no galloping facilities.

The import was bought on the basis of two seven-length wins in Germany.