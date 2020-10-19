Euphoria for jockeys, trainers and owners at Callaghan Park

Miss Lot Won, pictured at a previous race with jockey Mark Barnham, performed well at Callaghan Park on Saturday. PICTURE: Caught In The Act Photography.

Miss Lot Won, pictured at a previous race with jockey Mark Barnham, performed well at Callaghan Park on Saturday. PICTURE: Caught In The Act Photography.

USUALLY in feature race wins, singular entities such as the horse, the jockey, the trainer or the owners may be the subject of media attention focusing on the laurels of the occasion.

It was a case of a multiplicity of those characters at the highly successful combined Rockhampton Jockey Club and St Peter’s School annual TAB race meeting at Callaghan Park on Saturday.

The richest races on the six-race card where almost an amazing $225K in prize money was distributed were the Capricornia Yearling Sales 4; 5YO Championship (1300m) and the CYS 3YO Guineas (1200m).

Former premier RJC trainer Tom Button, now Sunshine Coast based, quinealled both features with comeback jockey Nathan Thomas riding the winners and Justin Stanley the runners-up.

Similarly, Neville Stewart’s Oakland’s Stud provided the quinella result of Miss Lot Won ($4.20) and The Silver Lady ($7.00) in the $75K Guineas while also breeding winner Flying Crackerjak ($5.50) in the Championship.

The Callaghan Park enclosure for the presentation ceremonies for both races was a scene of

euphoria as winners Miss Lot Won and Flying Crackerjak are raced by a bevy of owners who were joyous to say the lease.

Both races were exclusive to graduates of the lifeblood of juvenile and three-years-old racing in Rockhampton which is the local Capricornia Yearling Sale.

Consider this?

Miss Lot Won (ch f 3 Sidereus-Aadelaidee) so named as she was Lot 1 at the 2019 CRA sale cost just $17K which has proven to be a bargain indeed for her host of owners which among others include Dennis Cox from the Livanadream Racing syndicate.

Saturday’s emphatic 3.5 lengths win earned the owners which also include John and Bev Gibbs and Neville Stewart who are involved with Flying Crackerjak as well, some $55,450 to be divided.

“That win takes Miss Lot Won’s prize money to over $220K,” Cox said as he posed for

photographs proudly wearing the winner’s sash at pentation time.

What about Flying Crackerjak (b g 4 Wicked Style (USA)-Perpugilliam) which sold for $34k at the 2018 CRA sale and has now won $123K including his four in succession?

Part-owner Bev Gibbs spoke of Flying Crackerjak’s courage reminding me that the gelding had overcome Ross River Fever earlier on in his career, a disease that many horses never recover from.

Trainer Tom Button’s role in whitewashing both CYS races should never be underestimated as he chose the winners and runners-up The Tax Accountant and the Silver Lad at their respective sales.

He has placed them throughout their careers to a nicety winning 17 races for their owners and only a few dollars short of $700,000 in prize money.

Any wonder Button had a smile on his face all afternoon like a Cheshire cat as he deserves the highest praise for developing the foursome’s careers so professionally.

The racing industry can be a harsh mistress but Saturday’s results proved it can also provide karma in the best of ways.

Nathan Thomas, who so brilliantly rode both Miss Lot Won and Flying Crackerjak was entitled to be on “cloud nine” but ever the professional he maintained his decorum.

Just a fortnight ago Thomas resumed race riding after being sidelined since January after severely injuring his right elbow from a freak fall after a barrier trial on his home track on the Sunshine Coast.

“It was a worrying and frustrating time as I was concerned that my diding days were in jeopardy. I’m still doing physio work but I can’t describe what it means winning these two races for Tommy and the owners. It makes it all worthwhile,” Thomas said in his ever-courteous manner before adding “thank you Tony for the publicity”.

No thank you Nathan as you are a credit to racing and it is great to have you back among the “fly-in” jockeys riding in Rockhampton again.