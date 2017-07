A FEMALE European backpacker, 29, has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after being charged at and attacked by a large bull in Central Queensland.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a property south of Duaringa about 4.20pm.

The woman was working on the property when the incident occurred.

She was treated on scene by the doctor and paramedic before being flown to Rockhampton in a stable condition for further treatment.