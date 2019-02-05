European buyer splashes cool $8m on Noosa home

45 Witta Cirle, Noosa Heads has recently been sold for $8 million to Europeans to use as a holiday home.

INTERSTATE and international buyers hungry for the idyllic Noosa lifestyle are forking out millions for waterfront estates, as they rush to cash out of Sydney and Melbourne's flagging markets.

The ink has just dried on the purchase of a waterfront home in Noosa Heads for $8 million, one of the biggest settlements in the resort town this year.

Selling agents Adam Watts and David Conolly, of Century 21 Conolly Hay Group, said the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Hamptons-style property at 45 Witta Circle, with a private jetty, has sold to a European to use as a holiday home.

"It sold late last year but recently settled," Mr Watts said.

"It will be used as a holiday home for a European international.

"A lot of higher-end homes in Noosa are going to international buyers and interstate."

The waterfront mansion just a stone's throw from the iconic Hastings St was last sold for $4.010 million in 2010, according to Core Logic.

Another luxury house on the waterways of Noosa Sound has just sold for $5.75 million to a Melbourne buyer planning to retire to the sunshine state.

Selling agent Nic Hunter, of Tom Offerman Real Estate, said that another two, older-style properties had gone under contract in the same street at the weekend for about $4 million each.

Down the road in Sunrise Beach, another four-bedder on the beachfront has been signed for $4.2 million.