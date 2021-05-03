European group purchases Banana wind farm project

A European renewable energy powerhouse has purchased a developmental project for a wind farm in the Banana Shire region.

A European renewable energy powerhouse has purchased a wind farm project in the Callide region, with up to 50 turbines to be installed on the site.

EDF Renewables, the renewable energy subsidiary of the EDF Group and a global leader in low carbon energy, has acquired the Banana Range Wind Farm development project.

The purchase was finalised last week and brings Goldwind Australia and Lacour Energy’s ownership tenure to an end.

EDF Renewables’ growth in the Australian market is in line with the CAP 2030 strategy, which is to more than double the EDF Group’s installed renewable capacity globally, from 28 to 60 gigawatts between 2015 and 2030.

The wind farm will benefit from both an excellent wind resource and proximity to a robust point of connection on the backbone of the transmission network.

The project is in the heart of the Queensland Central Renewable Energy Zone and received development approval in December 2019 for up to 50 wind turbines, corresponding to a capacity of up to 280 megawatts.

EDF Renewables Australia will further develop, construct and operate the project, with start of construction targeted for late 2022.

Patrick Charignon, Vice President Asia-Pacific at EDF Renewables said they were very happy to take this important step in Australia with the Banana Range wind far.

“It will be developed by EDF Renewables’ local team as part of a broader project pipeline,” he said.

“Our projects will deliver competitive, reliable, renewable power and help drive the transition to a sustainable energy future”.

