Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have been searching for the young men since Monday. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Emergency services have been searching for the young men since Monday. Picture: Nathan Edwards
News

Schoolmates on trip of a lifetime missing, feared dead

by Derrick Krusche and Nick Hansen
20th Feb 2019 9:33 AM

TWO  European schoolmates on the trip of a lifetime are missing, feared dead at a Port Macquarie beach.

Clothes belonging to English backpacker Hugo Palmer and his friend, French national Erwan Ferrieux, both aged 20, were found by walkers on Shelly Beach on Monday morning.

 

The Holden station wagon they were driving up the coast remained in the car park with their phones and wallets inside.
A massive search by SES crews and water police took place yesterday and was set to continue today.

Erwan Ferrieux and Hugo Palmer (right), both 20, went missing while swimming at Shelley Beach on Monday. Picture: Instagram
Erwan Ferrieux and Hugo Palmer (right), both 20, went missing while swimming at Shelley Beach on Monday. Picture: Instagram

The pair who attended the Sackville School in southern England together had posted on social media at their overwhelming excitement.
"The day is finally here that I'll be travelling to the other side of the world," Mr Palmer wrote on social media has he hugged a family member goodbye.

One resident said they saw the towels and gear on the sand late on Sunday afternoon, raising questions about when the pair arrived at the beach.

"There was no sight of them anywhere then," he wrote on social media.

Onlookers watch as emergency services conduct a search for the friends. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Onlookers watch as emergency services conduct a search for the friends. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Jet skis and drones were assisting the search yesterday and dye had been placed in the water to see the currents.
Police divers were also travelling to the scene last night.

 

 

Erwan Ferrieux and Hugo Palmer went to school together in England. Picture: Instagram
Erwan Ferrieux and Hugo Palmer went to school together in England. Picture: Instagram

More Stories

Show More
backpackers editors picks erwan ferrieux hugo palmer missing men port macquarie shelley beach

Top Stories

    More choice for casual mine workers on the horizon

    premium_icon More choice for casual mine workers on the horizon

    News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry says the new policy will deliver far greater flexibility, fairness and better job opportunities for casual mine workers.

    Adani rejects final findings of controversial finch report

    premium_icon Adani rejects final findings of controversial finch report

    Environment Claims the department which conducted the review ignored feedback

    Busted for 'same model' race along Yaamba Rd

    premium_icon Busted for 'same model' race along Yaamba Rd

    Crime The drivers of the two Ford Falcons nodded to each other