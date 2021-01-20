Europe’s ambitious vaccine plan as UK virus deaths surge

The European Union is aiming to inoculate 70 per cent of its adult population against the coronavirus before the end of August, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas told a press conference on Tuesday (local time).

That aim, agreed in a meeting of all EU commissioners, comes as most member states are struggling to achieve lift-off with their vaccination programs.

The bloc started jabs three weeks ago and has so far approved two vaccines - from BioNTech/Pfizer and from Moderna - with others soon expected to follow.

But its pace of vaccination trails behind countries such as the US, Britain, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that the EU's joint-buying strategy meant there were already enough doses to vaccinate 80 per cent of the EU's population of 450 million.

She admitted, though, that "vaccinations need to speed up".

Schinas said: "We also propose that by summer, this year, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70 per cent of the adult population."

Later, he explained that that meant "by the end of summer", which he said in Europe runs from June to the end of August.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that meeting the goal of 70 per cent could be "a turning point in our fight against this virus".

UK REGISTERS RECORD DEATHS

It comes as Britain on Tuesday (local time) registered another 1610 fatalities from coronavirus, a record high over 24 hours since the pandemic arrived in 2020, but the number of new cases fell.

The UK's total COVID-19 death tally now stands at 91,470, with a further 33,355 new cases also reported over the last day, taking the total number of infections to nearly 3.5 million.

But the number of new cases over the last week was down around 22 per cent, as a stringent lockdown announced earlier this month starts to have an effect.

Britain is currently gripped by its third and deadliest wave of the virus, blamed on a new strain believed to be highly infectious.

An estimated 12 per cent of people in England had been infected with coronavirus by December last year, up from nine per cent in November, according to official antibody data released on Tuesday (local time).

One in 10 people in Wales, one in 13 in Northern Ireland and one in 11 in Scotland were also estimated to have caught the virus, according analysis of random blood test results published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Health chiefs have been warning intensive care units risk being overwhelmed by the surge in cases.

Overall mortality for the week ending January 8 was 45 per cent higher than the five-year average, according to the ONS, although it cautioned that the data could be skewed by uneven reporting over the holiday period.

London, which has been hit particularly hard by the latest wave, recorded an 85 per cent increase in deaths, compared to the historic average for the same week.

Cambridge University's Medical Research Council said last week it believed that 30 per cent of the capital's population had been infected.

NEW VIRUS STRAINS THROW US INTO MORE CRISIS

As the US approaches 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, multiple states are reporting cases of new strains of the virus.

Over the past month, the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded each day has ranged from between 101,000 to more than 300,000.

In the past week new cases have averaged 218,000 daily.

As of Tuesday, local time, 399,000 people have died in the US from COVID-19 with more than 24 million infected. That represents almost one in 14 of the general population.

The state of California is the current epicentre of the pandemic in the US, and this week it became the first state to record more than three million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project.

America's total fatalities are now more than died in World War I, the Vietnam War and the Korean War combined - and nearly as many Americans who died in World War II.

California has become the first state in the nation to record more than three million COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

The number of COVID-19 cases in California has tripled in the past two months.

More than a million of those cases are centralised in Los Angeles County, where about one in 10 people have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

CNN reports that health officials fear the more realistic number may be as high as one in three.

Over 33,000 Californians have died from COVID-19 and hospitals throughout the state remain overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients seeking treatment.

About 90 per cent of the state remains under stay-at-home orders.

According to CNN, a Los Angeles air pollution control agency says it has temporarily suspended limits on cremations in order to assist crematoriums with the "backlog" of human remains caused by the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the county reported that a person was dying of the virus every eight minutes.

It comes as outgoing US President Donald Trump has lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions for much of Europe and Brazil, which will be effective on 26 January.

A spokesperson for incoming president Joe Biden, however, said that he would immediately reinstate those bans after taking office on Wednesday (local time).

"In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19," tweeted Mr Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, incoming director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, agreed that travel restrictions may, in fact, be tightened.

"If you look at the fatalities of 400,000 that we're likely to hit today, if you look at our cases across this country, I don't think now is the time to encourage people to get on international flights, to encourage people to mobilise," Dr Walensky said on US TV on Tuesday (local time).

"I think now is the time to really buckle down, double down our efforts," she said.

CHINA BUILDS QUARANTINE FACILITY

Meanwhile, China is building a gigantic COVID-19 quarantine centre on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang city to curb the city's growing coronavirus outbreaks.

The facility, which will be ready in days, will be large enough to move entire villages into if there are local flare-ups of community transmission.

China has largely brought the virus under control but still experiences spates of small, localised outbreaks. The scenes outside Shijiazhuang, northern China, are reminiscent of Beijing's efforts early last year to build makeshift field hospitals in Wuhan - the central city where COVID-19 cases first emerged - within days of the virus's appearance.

The quarantine buildings in Shijiazhuang are equipped with bathrooms, Wi-Fi and airconditioning and will house close contacts of confirmed virus patients.

China's state broadcaster CCTV showed workers in hi-vis vests and hard hats assembling the cabin-like structures in the dark, while flags bearing the names of construction teams and Communist party units fluttered from the completed buildings.

The facility is expected to have enough rooms to hold more than 4000 people once it is completed, CCTV said on Tuesday (local time).

ISRAELI STUDY SHOWS VACCINE STOPS SPREAD

Early studies reveal the Pfizer vaccine could kerb transmission of coronavirus, according to an expert.

An Israeli scientist said it was unlikely people who had both shots of the vaccine would carry the virus - which would be a huge boost for cutting cases.

According to The Sun, scientists hope infection rates will drop soon.

Professor Gili Regev-Yohai, director of Sheba's Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit, released early findings of research from Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer on Monday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

She said even if vaccinated people catch coronavirus, they would have a lower viral load, meaning they shed less viral particles from their mouth and nose.

She also said those inoculated are less like to spread it because they have high level of antibodies.

Those who have had both doses in Israel have shown a huge immune response to the jab.

Doctors looked at 102 staff members who had received both the Pfizer shots to see how many antibodies they had.

The preliminary findings showed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine produced six- to 20-fold more antibodies compared with people who had recovered from disease.

Israel's head of the health ministry's public health department Sharon Alroy-Preis said the initial data from the country's vaccination campaign shows Pfizer's vaccine curbs infections by some 50 per cent 14 days after the first of two shots is administered.

It comes as a new study published in the journal Nature, shows people produced a range of antibodies for six months after recovering from coronavirus infection - producing the B cells that, in turn, make these antibodies - something that promises even longer-lasting immunity.

But scientists remain concerned that the new mutations of COVID-19 could help the virus evade either a natural immune response or a response elicited by vaccination.

Originally published as Europe's ambitious vaccine plan as UK virus deaths surge