Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Local Disaster Coordination Centre in Yeppoon being briefed on the current situation.
Evacuation centre officially closed, Ergon working to restore power

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
15th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
As many as 36 structures including 15 homes have been destroyed in the Capricorn Coast fires. On Thursday the fires were 90 per cent contained.

• EVACUATION CENTRE CLOSED: The Cordingley St evacuation centre was closed on Wednesday.

  • AIR QUALITY: The whole-of-community smoke warning has been withdrawn. People should still remain vigilant while fires continue to linger. Those with asthma or respiratory conditions should reduce strenuous activity outside. Phone 13432585 for medical advice.
  • RETURN HOME SAFELY: Residents are urged to be aware of hazardous materials after a fire, wear protective clothing and a face mask.
  • WANDERING STOCK: Cattle have been sighted wandering on Bungundarra Rd, drivers are asked to drive with caution.

• FIRE BAN: All open fires are prohibited, permits to light fires are cancelled.

  • THE RECOVERY HUB: Open to provide advice, support and resources to those affected by the fires. Ground floor at The Hub in Beaman Park, open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Phone 1800 173349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/ community if you are unable to go into the Recovery Hub.
  • WEATHER: Friday’s weather forecast for Yeppoon predicts a minimum of 22 degrees and maximum of 28. It will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the southwest of Capricornia in the afternoon. Light winds become north to north-easterly 15 to 25km/h during the day and light in the evening.
  • POWER: Ergon Energy has crews on the ground working to restore power. For restoration updates visit www. ergon.com.au. To report a fault phone 13 22 96.
