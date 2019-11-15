Evacuation centre officially closed, Ergon working to restore power

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Local Disaster Coordination Centre in Yeppoon being briefed on the current situation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Local Disaster Coordination Centre in Yeppoon being briefed on the current situation.

As many as 36 structures including 15 homes have been destroyed in the Capricorn Coast fires. On Thursday the fires were 90 per cent contained.

• EVACUATION CENTRE CLOSED: The Cordingley St evacuation centre was closed on Wednesday.

AIR QUALITY: The whole-of-community smoke warning has been withdrawn. People should still remain vigilant while fires continue to linger. Those with asthma or respiratory conditions should reduce strenuous activity outside. Phone 13432585 for medical advice.

The whole-of-community smoke warning has been withdrawn. People should still remain vigilant while fires continue to linger. Those with asthma or respiratory conditions should reduce strenuous activity outside. Phone 13432585 for medical advice. RETURN HOME SAFELY: Residents are urged to be aware of hazardous materials after a fire, wear protective clothing and a face mask.

Residents are urged to be aware of hazardous materials after a fire, wear protective clothing and a face mask. WANDERING STOCK: Cattle have been sighted wandering on Bungundarra Rd, drivers are asked to drive with caution.

• FIRE BAN: All open fires are prohibited, permits to light fires are cancelled.