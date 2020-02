IT was the smallest amount of cannabis, but it landed Dylan Damian Belz in court.

Police intercepted the 20 year old driving on James Street, Yeppoon, on January 16 and they found him with 0.1 of a gram of cannabis.

Belz pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 13 to possessing the dangerous drug.

With no criminal history, he was placed on a $200 recognisance for six months.

No conviction was recorded.