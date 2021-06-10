Menu
Turbo's historic Origin hat-trick
News

Even teammates say Turbo ‘is a freak’

10th Jun 2021 5:09 AM

NSW machine Tom Trbojevic is breathing down Nathan Cleary's neck as the best players in rugby league right now.

The Manly fullback was simply devastating as he ran rings around Queensland's helpless defence in the Blues' 50-6 humiliation of the Maroons on Wednesday night in Townsville.

Trbojevic was at the centre of all of it. He popped up everywhere and will be popping up again tonight in the nightmares had by Queensland players

He walked off the field with a hat-trick and status as the most feared man south of the Tweed.

He had the first try of the night with a simple one-on-one push past Kurt Capewell.

He landed the knockout punch in the 58th minute with his second.

Then he added the cherry on top to the Maroons' humiliation with the last try of the game in the 68th minute.

While the rugby league was left in awe of the dangerous runner, his status as potentially the biggest star of the game in the near future was best summed up by teammate Cleary.

'I just let him pop up and do his thing. He is a freak of a football player," Cleary said after the game.

He has a really good feel for the game. He ended up at fullback a couple of times. He just knows where to get the ball. He is a freak."

He finished with 204m gained, a try assist, a line break and four tackle busts.

There was very little Maroons centre did wrong - he simply came up against a freak of nature on Wednesday.

Trbojevic's form potentially raises awkward questions for NSW coach Brad Fittler, who suddenly has to face the prospect of moving Trbojevic to fullback at the expense of captain James Tedesco.

Trbojevic was far from alone among the NSW outside backs, that tore the Maroons to pieces on the edges.

Latrell Mitchell had a crazy 10 tackle busts, while debutant winger Brian To'o ran for 220m.

Despite Mitchell and Trbojevic both playing out of position this year, they were too much to handle even without the match practice in the position.

Last year, the Blues struggled with centre pairings that resulted in Jack Wighton and Clint Gutherson both playing out of position last year and it proved costly for the Blues in the series loss last year.

Fittler, however, stuck to his guns this year and rolled the dice on another explosive centre pairing - and this time the gamble paid off handsomely.

Originally published as Even teammates say Turbo 'is a freak'

