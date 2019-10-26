Menu
SPECIAL DAY: Barry O'Rourke, Friederike McCartney and Russell Thomas gearing up for the next Youth Opportunity Day
Event could be a turning point for at risk youth

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
26th Oct 2019 8:00 AM
WHILE teenagers concentrate on scoring on the field at the Youth Opportunity Day, support workers will be focused on another goal — engaging young people.

Boxing, AFL, rugby league, karate and basketball will keep disadvantaged and at risk teens active on November 1 at the YWCA hall.

And when they need a break, they will be surrounded by guidance to steer them in the right direction.

Rockampton Boxing and Sports Promotion spokesman and event organiser Russell Thomas said support services will bring youth to the event.

“It’s breaking down the barriers to get them engaged in a safe environment,” Mr Thomas said.

Employment agencies and health services will have stalls at the event to promote a positive path in life.

“Our main aim is to be involved with disadvantaged youth in the region and indigenous youth,” he said.

Cooking classes and advice on how to prepare food on a low budget will also be available on the day.

After a successful event for National Youth Week in April, Mr Thomas hoped to hold opportunity youth days every six months.

“Through exercise and sport it gives people a brighter outlook on life,” he said.

CQ Youth Connect Program developer and clinical nurse consultant Friederike McCartney said the day was all about helping young people.

“We are believing in young people and giving them opportunities and connecting them with the right services,” Ms McCartney said.

“It’s a holistic approach, building their resilient, opening their eyes, empowering and connecting them with health services.”

About 20 educational employment activities will be available on the day.

