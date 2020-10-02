Menu
Tangaroa Blue is calling on ocean lovers to join ReefClean's Great Barrier Reef Clean-up.
Environment

Event for Yeppoon residents to keep beach tidy

Timothy Cox
2nd Oct 2020 1:00 PM
THE Tangaroa Blue Foundation is calling on Yeppoon residents to join ReefClean’s annual Great Barrier Reef Clean-up at Farnborough Beach on October 10.

Now in its second year, the annual ReefClean Great Barrier Reef Clean-up stretches from Bundaberg to the Torres Strait to clean hundreds of kilometres of coastline.

It is free to register a new event or volunteer for an existing clean-up online.

Tangaroa Blue CEO Heidi Tait said that last year 25 tonnes (25,000kg) were retrieved across all events.

“This year we want to top that,” she said.

“Whether you are a citizen scientist, a business, a government organisation or just an ocean lover … This is a great opportunity for those who know of a local site that needs attention to take on a leadership role and kick off a clean-up.”

The Australian Marine Debris Initiative Database shows single-use plastic products are among the top 10 items of litter affecting the Great Barrier Reef and surrounding waterways.

“Stewardship of the environment on a local, community level is vital to turning the tide on marine debris around the Great Barrier Reef,” Ms Tait said.

“The events are free to attend and participants are provided with all the gear and info they need to help make a difference on the day.

“By pulling together as a community and recording the type of marine debris that continues to impact the Reef, we’ll get the data we need to work with industry and government to solve this problem once and for all.”

ReefClean is funded by the Australian Governments Reef Trust and is delivered by Tangaroa Blue Foundation, AUSMAP, Capricornia Catchments, Eco Barge Clean Seas, OceanWatch Australia, Reef Check Australia and South Cape York Catchments.

