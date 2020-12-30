EVENT GUIDE: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in CQ

FEATURE EVENT: This year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the Rockhampton Riverside will be much higher this year, allowing locals to watch from afar.

FEATURE EVENT: This year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the Rockhampton Riverside will be much higher this year, allowing locals to watch from afar.

Having escaped the brunt of 2020s coronavirus pandemic, Central Queenslanders are in the fortunate position of having a wealth of options to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Check out our bumper guide for the region’s entertainment highlights below but please do not attend any events if you are sick or experiencing or showing any symptoms including: fever, shortness of breath, cough, body aches or sore throat.

--

Fireworks

Watching a quality fireworks display is a perennial family favourite activity to usher in the new year and both Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council intend to ensure residents see in 2021 with a bang.

A spectacular show fireworks show called ‘Light Up The Sky’ will be brought to you by Rockhampton Regional Council and Triple M Central Queensland.

New Year’s Eve fireworks in Rockhampton will be spectacular.

Because council had encouraged locals to enjoy the fireworks from their own backyards or wherever they may be already celebrating, Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said the display would be higher in the sky than previous years allowing it to be seen from all over Rockhampton.

“The fireworks display is starting at 9pm so make sure you tune into 101.5 Triple M for a synchronised musical experience,” Cr Fisher said.

Despite the wet weather, Advance Rockhampton’s chief executive Greg Bowden said on Wednesday afternoon they intended to push ahead with the display but a final decision would be made Thursday morning.

There’s plenty of fireworks to go around for Capricorn Coast residents with LSC presenting ‘Livingstone Sparkles – Drive|Park|Look!’

Rebecca Parry captured this image of the Yeppoon fireworks.

There will be three simultaneous firework displays at Emu Park’s Bell Park, Glenlee Park and the Yeppoon Foreshore.

“Put the kids in the car, grab some food from a local business or take a picnic, drive to a location, park the car and set up a picnic blanket and look into the sky at 9pm,” LSC said on social media.

“To ensure that COVID-19 regulations are adhered to, there is no formal gathering or events associated with the displays, we simply want to put some ‘sparkle’ into our new beginning – 2021.

“If you can’t make it to the event you can watch the livestream on council’s Facebook page.”

Remember, not everyone likes firework displays so be sure to keep your pets safe and secure on the night.

--

Rockhampton NYE events

• Capricorn Food and Wine New Year’s Event

Those who have tickets to the Capricorn Food and Wine New Year’s event on the Rockhampton CBD Riverside will be in a prime position to see the fireworks display.

Foodies will be able to dance the night away with local legends The Short Fall and DJ Blake Hamlyn. A NYE surprise is also being promised.

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival will look different this New Year’s Eve.

Choose from three different ticketing options for the event:

General Admission ($25)

– Entry to the grounds, access to purchase meals, beers, wine and spirits, boutique themed bars and areas to sit and enjoy the scene.

Reserved Seating ($270 for table of 6)

– Reserved table of 6 on the boardwalk, glass of bubbles on arrival per person, collectable wine glass per person, 1 x collectable wine bottle cooler per table, entry to the grounds, access to purchase meals, beers, wine and spirits, boutique themed bars and areas to sit and enjoy the scene.

Inclusive Food and Beverage Package ($155)

– Four hour beer and wine package from 7.30-11.30pm, canapes served to your table throughout the evening, private bar, skip the queue privileges, entry to the grounds.

For tickets, visit HERE.

The Rocky Family Carnival organisers are looking forward to a big New Year’s Eve for their event at Stapleton Park, North Rockhampton.

• Rocky Family Carnival

Rocky Family Carnival is back for the Christmas Holidays and after being postponed due to the rain on Wednesday, organisers are looking forward to a big New Year’s Eve.

Run by local family business, Bills Amusements, the annual family friendly carnival features plenty of rides, food and side show alley games for all ages.

Cost: $2 entry into the event or free entry with the purchase of an unlimited ride armband.

Unlimited Ride Passes $30 per person/per night

Individual ride tickets vary in price and available at the ticket box.

Time: 5.30pm till 9pm

Location: Stapleton Park, North Rockhampton (Located opposite the Rocky PCYC)

Schoolboy Bull Rider Jackson Gary 16 from Emerald in rodeo action. Photo Lachie Millard

Gracemere’s Beef City Rodeo

Pro rodeo returns to Gracemere at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange’s undercover arena – The Austadium after a 10 year absence.

Australian Pro Rodeo Association and Xtreme Broncs will feature over three big days of action.

Bring in the new year and celebrate at the Beef City New Years Rodeo watching some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country compete across nine events.

Gates open 10am on December 31 with action continuing late into the night.

It is a family friendly event with a licenced bar and no eskies/BYO.

Where: 16 Saleyards Rd, Gracemere

Tickets for this events are online pre-purchase only HERE.

• Frenchville Sports Club

Frenchville Sports Club is ushering in 2021 with a roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party giving members the opportunity to win some cash.

Every hour from 8pm to 11pm, two lucky members will play off against each other for their chance to win a share of $4,000.

There will also be a one-off cash draw at 1am for $2,000.

There’s live entertainment, drink specials, competitions, and more.

The kids won’t miss out with the sports club hosting a dress-up kids party in the theme ‘Gatsby’.

There will be face paiting, best dressed competition, movies, arts and crafts, inflatables, face painting, plus a balloon drop at 10pm.

Where: 105 Clifton St, Rockhampton

Bookings are essential – email: kidscorner@fsports.com.au

Lighthouse Baptist Church

The 2020 Y&YA NYE Praise Party will be a jam packed night to welcome in 2021.

Feel free to drop in from 9pm to try catch a view of the Rocky fireworks from the Lighthouse.

Officially the night will kick off from 9.30pm with waffles, desserts, and hangout time.

From 10.30 a huge praise party was planned to see in the new year.

Where: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 480 Norman Road, Norman Gardens.

The Lighthouse Baptist Church's 2020 Y&YA NYE Praise Party will be a jam packed night to welcome in 2021.

Rocky Sports Club

See in The New Year at the Rocky Sports Club.

For $35 adults and $10 kids you will receive the following:

– 2 Course Buffet Dinner

– Motorised Eskies 5pm – 8pm

– DJ 5pm-8pm

– Live Music by Smiles 8pm – Late

– Inflatables including jumping castles and giant dartboard

– Lollies for the kids

Where: 1 Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

To book tickets, visit HERE.

• Beserker Tavern

To celebrate NYE, Berserker Tavern is offering a low key dinner with mouthwatering specials.

If you’ve got some half decent pipes why not hang around for karaoke in the public bar from 8pm until late.

Where: 368 Dean St, North Rockhampton.

To book, visit HERE.

Park Avenue Hotel Motel

Looking to tap into nostalgia of the 1980s, the Park Avenue Hotel is encouraging visitors to celebrate New Year’s Eve with them by busting out your favourite 80s songs at karaoke with Twiggy.

Where: Cnr Haynes and Main Sts, Park Avenue, North Rockhampton

Capricorn Coast

The Bungalow

The Bungalow is celebrating New Year’s Eve in style, expanding the venue for the night to provide the perfect night to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021.

International superstar DJ Throttle is playing for the first time ever in Central Queensland.

Throttle just played mainstage at Tomorrowland and recently completed his sold out American Tour.

Known for his worldwide smash hit “Tell Me You Love Me” and multiple viral Triple J tunes, he has more than 200 million Spotify streams.

There will be free food between 6pm – 8pm, 2 x free cocktails, beers, wines or champagne and red carpet photography.

If you purchase a ticket please note the strict ‘seaside’ dress code for the night with attendees encouraged to wear smart ‘yacht attire’ i.e linen, white, beige, or light blue clothing

Where: #Shop 9, 18-22 Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

Purchase tickets HERE.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club

See in 2021 at the Clubhouse with KBSC’s Black Tie Event.

There will be live music, three course seafood inspired menu, bubbles on arrival and a great atmosphere.

Tickets will be $90pp.

Where: Anzac Parade, Yeppoon

Book HERE or phone 4939 9500 if you have any questions.

Footlights Theatre Restaurant

Footlights Theatre Restaurant has a delicious three course dinner and a top class comedy variety show with complimentary champagne to count in the New Year.

Where: 119 Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon

To book tickets, visit HERE.

Yeppoon's Pacific Hotel is hosting a hawaiian themed event.

Pacific Hotel

Yeppoon’s Pacific Hotel wants to party in the new year with the family with a tropical Hawaiian themed event.

It will have balloon modelling, glow sticks, best Hawaiian dressed adult and child, special cocktails as well as great meal deals.

Seafood platter for two and an option of a family meal deal – two main meals, two kids meals, a jug of soft drink and a drink for mum and dad for just $70 ($5 per extra child).

Where: 68 James St, Yeppoon.

The Spinnaker

See in 2021 at The Spinnaker with its New Year’s Eve Beach Party Celebration.

Live music, main meal, two drinks on arrival, giveaways and prizes for best dressed.

Tickets are $45.

Where: 38 Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

Book now online for the ticket deal HERE or contact Spinnaker reception to make a reservation on 4939 9585.

The Strand Hotel's New Year’s Eve party will be hosted by Aria award-winning Artist Tyrone Noonan and feature special guests Phienas Q.

The Strand Hotel

An epic New Year’s Eve party is planned for Yeppoon’s Strand Hotel.

It will be hosted by Aria award-winning Artist Tyrone Noonan and feature special guests Phienas Q.

Where: Cnr Anzac Pde & Normanby St Yeppoon.

Krackers Bar & Grill

Krackers is holding a NYE celebration that has musical trivia, bingo, fun raffles and giveaways.

Where: 20 Bowls St, Yeppoon

Call today on (07) 4925 0942 to make your reservation for this free event.