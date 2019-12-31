Event organisers celebrate huge funding announcement

CQUniversity Village Festival received $100,000 with the announcement of the Round 14 Queensland Destination Event Program funding.

Four events across Central Queensland have received $185,000 worth of funding in total.

The successful funding ­applicants were CQUniversity Village Festival, Fitzroy River Barra Bash, Gemfest ‘Festival of Gems’ and Rockhampton River Festival.

Chair of the CQUniversity Village Festival Board Phil Henry said the approval of the Festival’s QDEP submission was greatly appreciated.

“This will enable the Board and our partners to ­significantly enhance our ­marketing strategy,” he said.

“As the premier arts, music and cultural event on the ­Capricorn Coast we need to target all our different ­audiences – locally, regionally and interstate – to draw them to the beautiful Capricorn Coast.

“The three-year funding package will underpin this work.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll said she was thrilled to hear the outcome of the Round 14 funding.

“Events form a major ­economic driver for our ­destination, attracting visitors, visitor nights and expenditure each year,” she said.

“Capricorn Enterprise is ­involved in the application process for all QDEP funding and we are always eager to speak with new event organisers who are looking to further develop their new or existing events.”

Funding distribution:

Rockhampton River Festival $25,000.

Fitzroy River Barra Bash $10,000.

Gemfest ‘Festival of Gems’ $30,000 – Significant level, one year of funding.

CQUniversity Village Festival $100,000 – Significant level, three-year funding until 2022.

To find out more on the Queensland Destination Event Program visit https://teq.queensland.com/events.