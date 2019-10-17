Event showcasing ideas in argiculture

THE AgTeCH: Build it, Use it, Profit events — the third of which is coming up in Emerald next month — have contributed to making industry production more effective and have been pivotal in bringing generations of farmers together, according to Aaron Kiely, President of the Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association.

Mr Kiely said AgTeCH19 — to be held on November 6 — would give younger producers the chance to embrace new ideas while learning about the industry as older generations are given the chance to discover more effective ways of moving their business forward.

Mr Kiely, who is on the AgTeCH committee, said the conferences were hosted between two prominent agricultural regions, Emerald and Mungindi, with representatives from agtech companies, agricultural producers and agribusinesses taking part.

“AgTeCH brings all industry together — cropping, cattle and irrigation — and it also brings people to our towns,” Mr Kiely said.

He said the conference — Co-ordinated by Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) — was about “pushing the boundaries” in agriculture and allowing people to showcase their developments.

“All these different technologies are helping with weed resistance, biosecurity and supporting how we farm which is amazing,” Mr Kiely said.

He said automated irrigation, for example, had been showcased at the 2017 event and was now being used in the Central Highlands.

“It’s making irrigation more water efficient, and utilising your labour in better places so you can upskill your labour.

“Events like these showcase that there’s still growth and people are pushing forward in innovation and they’re stepping out of their comfort zones to move their ideas forward.”

CHDC Agribusiness Development Coordinator Liz Alexander said that at this year’s event the interactive Q&A panels would focus on early stage and commercial applications of Automation, Robotics and Drones and IoT (internet of Things) and Connectivity.

She said the “profitability of producers and agribusiness” was paramount.

The schedule will finish with demonstrations of agricultural technology in action including SwarmFarm, John Deere, DAF and USQ drones and tech in research, Komatsu Australia, SprayerBarn, T3RRA Precision Terrain Solutions, PLF Australia and mOOvement’s beef ‘smart farm’.

“People get to ask questions, meet the people who are developing the technology and they can see how well developed these ideas are,” Ms Alexander said.

“We have a range of stages of technology including things that might not have hit the market right through to more significant providers who are showing off international services and products and that’s the beauty of it — you get to see the whole range.”