Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ZOOMING AHEAD: Leyburn Sprints to get even bigger under new Southern Downs Regional Council plan to grow tourism in the Southern Downs.
ZOOMING AHEAD: Leyburn Sprints to get even bigger under new Southern Downs Regional Council plan to grow tourism in the Southern Downs. Jonno Colfs
News

Event to get 'even bigger' in bid to boost regional tourism

marian faa
by
1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST $100 million is generated from tourism across the Southern Downs each year but that could increase under initiatives rolled out as a result of the new Shaping Southern Downs plan.

Enhancing the Morgan Park precinct and aiming to have events every week are key strategies outlined for the central part of the Southern Downs in the new document adopted by Southern Downs councillors at a meeting last week.

The plan also proposes to have more tourist events in the western part of the region and grow the Historic Leyburn Sprints.

While residents in this area supported the idea of growth, they said better facilities were needed.

Leyburn Post Office owner Franky Horton said amenities like public toilets and rubbish facilities were overrun in peak tourist periods like the Sprints, which attracted between 7000 and 8000 visitors to Leyburn in August.

"It would be good for it to grow even more, but it would have to be developed properly with more facilities like toilet blocks and fittings for people that camp here," Mrs Horton said.

In the past six years, Mrs Horton has noticed the town growing gradually, with more houses and newcomers to the town.

"A lot of people have moved from Brisbane or the Gold Coast to move away from the city," she said.

growth historic leyburn sprints leyburn post office shaping southern downs southern downs southern downs regional council tourism
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    premium_icon Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    Business Indian miner Adani was readying a Halloween surprise of its own.

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    Business Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    Local Partners