Events after dark: Heritage village funding to shine a light

PRESERVE HISTORY: The State Government's Works for Queensland program will provide lighting poles to the village.

PRESERVE HISTORY: The State Government's Works for Queensland program will provide lighting poles to the village. Allan Reinikka ROK060416aheritag

THE State Government's Works for Queensland program has delivered for the Rockhampton region yet again, with new infrastructure to light up the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the heritage village had been a showcase of the region's fascinating history for more than 20 years.

"The installation of these four lighting poles with floodlights onto the main oval means the village will be able to host events after dark,” he said.

"I am delighted that in addition to the $150,000 spent on installing these initial lights, the latest round of Works for Queensland funding has provided a further $300,000 so that a more extensive range of lighting can be set up.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the permanent lighting added a new dimension to the venue.

"I'm very much looking forward to seeing what fantastic evening events will be held here once that work is complete,” she said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the region had benefited tremendously from the Works for Queensland program, with more than $27.2 million to Rockhampton Regional Council for infrastructure projects.

"These projects have created or supported almost 650 jobs, which means security for families and opportunity for those looking for employment,” he said.

The State Government's $600 million Works for Queensland 2017 to 2019 program is supporting more than 7600 jobs in regional towns, while helping councils to build critical infrastructure.

Mr Hinchliffe said the program supported construction jobs for tradies and apprentices.

"Central Queensland's unemployment figures are below the state average, which is fantastic, but we know that more needs to be done,” he said.

"In regional Queensland, our $1.2 billion infrastructure program will support 3600 jobs this financial year alone.”

Rockhampton Regional councillor Rose Swadling said the heritage village had huge potential.

"Our wonderful team of staff and volunteers already provide an amazing range of events including markets, the Heritage Festival, Halloween spectaculars, and school holiday activities,” Cr Swadling said.

"The Works for Queensland funding for this lighting will allow us to be even more imaginative about the kind of events we can provide not only to our residents, but to tourists who will be able to spend hours enjoying themselves here and of course spending money elsewhere in the region.

"We are very grateful for the State Government's investment in the wonderful living museum that is the Rockhampton Heritage Village.”