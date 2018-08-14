Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.

Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park. Liam Fahey

Hi again readers.

ANYONE who says there's nothing to do in the Rocky region isn't looking too hard - or isn't reading The Morning Bulletin.

There was a time when the morning to do a catchcry had some credence, but not any more.

This region has events lining up so deep that clashes are unavoidable.

Take the Rocky Swap earlier this month, which again attracted hordes of bargain hunters.

L-R Ruth Williamson at the Rocky Swap. Liam Fahey

Rockhampton Regional Council actually moved its Kershaw Gardens opening date back a week to avoid competing with the Swap only to sit alongside the Mount Morgan Show and the CQUniversity Village Festival.

So while some may criticise the council for the decision, I say this is something we must get used to as the big event dynamic continues to grow and evolve.

Among these are the long list of successful markets which run on a regular basis throughout the region.

These includes the Kern Arcade, Fig Tree, Yeppoon Farmers, Heritage Village, Emu Park Markets among many more.

The big race days are also very popular. One includes the Yeppoon Turf Club which has a meeting at the beautiful venue on August 18.

L-R Alana Murray, Ryan Simpson and Chris Clayton at the Yeppoon Races. Liam Fahey

Another recent event attracting competitors and spectators from across the nation was the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

Triathletes from across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia competed in the gruelling task with around 2000 people competing and watching.

The First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve is another venue that is attracting people from across Australia.

And it's not just the exciting competitions- it's tourists who have heard or read about the trails and are making the trip here to experience the rush of a downhill run or the buzz of a ride through the Berserker Ranges with stunning views of Rockhampton along the way.

The magic thing about our region are the venues on our door step seven days a week. It's there for us to use.

Even if you don't own a mountain bike, it's an excellent trekking area.

I could go on for some time about the incredible, accessible and affordable (free) venues at our disposal including the Fitzroy River for fishing, the water holes for swimming and the parks and gardens for walking.

Until next time, may your week be safe, happy and productive.

Frazer Pearce,

Editor of The Morning Bulletin